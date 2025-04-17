A recent Columbia University graduate who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers for his participation in pro-Palestine demonstrations has spoken out about the unfairness of the justice system in the United States.

Mahmoud Khalil, who took part in pro-Palestine rallies at his university in New York City, was rounded up by ICE for his participation and in a court hearing last week was handed a ruling by the judge that he could be deported from the US because he threatens foreign policy, as alleged by the Trump administration.

As Khalil awaits his April 23 court hearing to determine what is next in his deportation process, he shared his side of the story in a letter he wrote to The Washington Post.

"On Friday, I sat in a courtroom as an immigration judge determined that the government could deport me despite my status as a legal permanent resident and despite that the government’s claims against me were baseless — much of their 'evidence' lifted directly from sensationalised tabloids," he said.

While the decision won't result in his immediate deportation, Khalil has many court dates ahead, with other aspects of his case pending in different courtrooms.

"I’ve learned about how the (Trump) administration exploits immigration law to enforce its repressive agenda," he said. "I think about the breakneck speed with which my case was heard and decided, running roughshod over due process. On the flip side, I think about those I am locked up with, many of whom have been languishing for months or years waiting for their 'due process.'"

Khalil questioned why the protesters at Columbia, just like the thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators at colleges across the US, are having their right to freedom of speech being held against them.

"Why should protesting Israel’s indiscriminate killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians result in the erosion of my constitutional rights?" he said.

"Like the thousands of students that I advocated with at Columbia — including Muslim, Jewish and Christian friends — I believe in the innate equality of all human beings," Khalil continued. "I believe in human dignity. I believe in the right of my people to look at the blue sky and not fear an impending missile."