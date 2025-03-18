The Red Cross has said many Gaza medical facilities were "overwhelmed" following a deadly wave of Israeli strikes, while the World Health Organization reported medicines running short.

The Health Ministry in the Palestinian territory said on Tuesday the bodies of more than 400 people had been received by Gaza hospitals, after Israel unleashed its most intense strikes since a ceasefire came into effect on January 19.

The truce largely halted more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza that began after Hamas's October 2023 operation in Israel.

Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) colleagues were reporting that "many medical facilities are literally overwhelmed across Gaza", Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told a briefing in Geneva.

He said PRCS teams had been responding to the attacks overnight and as of 7:00 am local time (0500 GMT), "they have responded to 150 fatalities and 179 injured people".

"Children were among the casualties," he said.

Della Longa said medical facilities were struggling with the number of patients and with the pressure on dwindling medical supplies.

"There are shortages of food, supplies and fuel," he said, adding that PRCS teams were assessing the impact of fuel shortages on ambulances and getting first responders to those in need.

"No fuel and no aid have entered Gaza since the beginning of March. Fewer ambulances are able to operate and this morning's bombardment has seen ambulances responding across the Gaza Strip, which means fuel supplies have plummeted further," he said.

Medicine shortage

The six-week truce that started on January 19 enabled the entry of vital food, shelter and medical assistance to the besieged territory.

But on March 2, Israel again blocked the flow of aid during an impasse over extending the ceasefire.

Della Longa said the truce had not been long enough to replenish stocks.