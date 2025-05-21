Russia said that its air defences had shot down at least 232 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions, including some approaching Moscow where the capital's airports were briefly shut down to ensure the safety of flights.

While Russia, Ukraine, the United States and European powers consider the sequencing of a possible end to the more than three-year conflict in Ukraine, the drone war continues and fighting is intensifying in some areas of the front.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that it had destroyed at least 232 Ukrainian drones, mostly over Russia's western regions bordering Ukraine, but also some approaching Moscow, a city which along with the surrounding area has a population of 21 million people.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said three drones had been downed en route to the capital where three major airports briefly stopped flights before resuming operations.

There were no reports of casualties, but Ukraine's military said that its drones had hit the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant, a semiconductor devices plant in the Oryol region that it said supplied Russian fighter jet and missile producers.

Developing new drones