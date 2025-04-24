US
Trump calls Harvard 'antisemitic, Liberal mess' after school files lawsuit against him
Trump's renewed attack comes after the university sued him over the cancelled of over $2 billion in federal funding.
The Trump administration has been tightening its chokehold on the prestigious university amid a wider crackdown on US universities over pro-Palestine protests and other issues. / AA
April 24, 2025

US President Donald Trump has struck back at Harvard University as a "threat" to democracy after the prestigious university filed a lawsuit against him.

"Harvard is an Anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE. It is truly horrific!"

His remarks came after Harvard sued the Trump administration on Monday, following the federal government's cancellation of more than $2 billion in funding for the elite school.

Harvard President Alan Garber said Wednesday that the school will "not compromise" on its rights with the Trump administration.

"Now, since our filings began, they act like they are all ‘American Apple Pie.’ Harvard is a threat to Democracy, with a lawyer, who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign, imme diately, or be fired.

"He’s not that good, anyway, and I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!" said Trump.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump hits Harvard with $2.2B funding freeze over its rejection of his demands

Private equity for sale

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Harvard University's endowment is in advanced talks to sell private equity fund interests totalling about $1 billion amid financial uncertainty and President Donald Trump's threats to cut federal funding.

Harvard Management Company, which oversees the largest endowment in US higher education, is being advised by Jefferies Financial Group to sell the portfolio to private equity firm Lexington Partners, the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The terms of the deal, which might be in a secondaries transaction, are not final and are subject to change, according to the report.

Harvard has a $53 billion endowment, the largest of any US university.

Yale University said on Tuesday that it was exploring a sale of private equity fund interests as well, and is being advised by investment banking firm Evercore.

Princeton University had also said earlier in the month that it was considering selling about $320 million in taxable bonds after the US government froze several dozen research grants to the school.

Universities under pressure

The Trump administration has been tightening its chokehold on the prestigious university amid a wider crackdown on US universities over pro-Palestine protests and other issues.

He started with Columbia, which ignited a wave of pro-Palestine protests across US campuses, cancelling $400 million in federal funding to the university.

The university ultimately yielded to his pressure, announcing sweeping policy changes, including campus protest policies. 

He then targeted Harvard, launching a review of alleged antisemitism and threatened to withdraw $9 billion in federal funding from the university.

He later froze federal funding for both Cornell University and Northwestern University for allowing pro-Palestine protests.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
