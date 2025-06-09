BIZTECH
2 min read
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Restoring access to SWIFT would boost trade by cutting import costs, supporting exports, and bringing in foreign currency, the Syrian central bank governor says.
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
The move is also expected to improve anti-money laundering mechanisms and reduce reliance on informal financial systems for cross-border transactions. / AP
June 9, 2025

Syria will be fully reconnected to the SWIFT international payment system "in a matter of weeks" after more than a decade of sanctions, central bank governor Abdelkader Husrieh told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday.

Husrieh explained that restoring access to SWIFT would boost international trade by lowering import expenses, supporting exports, and attracting foreign currency — a critical need for the war-torn economy.

The move is also expected to improve anti-money laundering mechanisms and reduce reliance on informal financial systems for cross-border transactions.

He emphasised a shift toward formalising financial flows, noting that all foreign trade will now be channelled through licensed banks rather than through unregulated money changers, who previously charged high fees — sometimes up to 40 cents on the dollar.

Syrian banks, including the central bank, have already been issued SWIFT codes, with the final hurdle being the resumption of transfer processing by correspondent banks.

To further encourage foreign investment, Husrieh said state-backed guarantees will support both public and private banking institutions.

Plans are underway to create a new government entity tasked with protecting private bank deposits, complementing the existing state support for public banks.

Recommended

Looking ahead, the central bank aims to move away from the tight control characteristic of previous financial policies.

Husrieh outlined a broader agenda for reform, including loosening regulations, recapitalising banks, and restoring their primary function as intermediaries between households and the business sector.

Syria also hopes to reposition itself as a financial hub, especially as reconstruction and infrastructure development attract foreign direct investment.

“While we’ve come a long way, there’s still much to do,” Husrieh noted.

RelatedTRT Global - EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria, citing support for political transition and recovery

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom