Tens of thousands of previously secret FBI files on the 1963 assassination of former President John F. Kennedy will be released this week, President Donald Trump has announced.

Tuesday afternoon's release will see some 80,000 pages made public, and Trump said on Monday he ordered his officials not to redact the "very interesting" six-decade-old files.

"You got a lot of reading. I don't believe we're going to redact anything. I said, 'just don't redact. You can't redact.' But we're going to be releasing the JFK files," he said. "They've been waiting for that for decades. And I said during the campaign I'd release them, and I'm a man of my word. So tomorrow, you have the JFK files."

Trump ordered on January 23 the declassification of all government records related to the assassinations of former Kennedy, his brother, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Trump's order says he has determined that the release of the government documents pertaining to the men's killings, all of which occurred more than 60 years ago, is "in the public interest."