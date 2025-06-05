US
Trump 'very disappointed' with Musk, threatens to terminate government contracts
Musk hits back, says the president would have lost the election if it wasn’t for his support.
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference at the White House / Reuters
June 5, 2025

Tensions between Donald Trump and Elon Musk exploded into public view, as the US president said he was “very disappointed” by his billionaire former aide’s criticisms and Musk hit back in real time on social media.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore,” Trump told reporters on Thursday in the Oval Office after Musk slammed his tax and spending mega-bill as an “abomination”.

He also threatened to take away the tech tycoon's government contracts.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave," Trump later said on his Truth Social platform. "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts."

The world’s richest man responded by live-tweeting on his X social media platform as Trump spoke on television, saying that the Republican would not have won the 2024 election without him and slamming him for “ingratitude”.

In an extraordinary rant as visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz sat mutely beside him, 78-year-old Trump unloaded on SpaceX and Tesla boss Musk in his first comments on the issue.

“I’m very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here... All of a sudden, he had a problem,” Trump said when asked about Musk.

The clash comes less than a week since Trump held a grand Oval Office farewell for Musk as he wrapped up his time leading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

South African-born Musk, 53, hit back minutes later, saying Trump’s claims he had advance sight of the bill were “false”.

Musk then ratcheted up the public spat even further, saying the Republican would have lost the election without his support. He was the biggest donor to Trump’s campaign, to the tune of nearly $300 million.

‘A little make-up?’

A wistful-sounding Trump took reporters through the break-up with Musk on live television, in what at times sounded more like a therapy session than a meeting with a foreign leader.

Trump talked about Musk’s farewell appearance in the Oval Office on Friday, when he turned up with a black eye that he said was caused by a punch from his son.

Trump said he could understand why Musk was upset with some steps he had taken, including withdrawing a nominee to lead the NASA space agency whom the tech tycoon had backed.

SOURCE:AFP
