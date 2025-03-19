Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, made ceasefire remarks that are "at odds with reality," as Moscow and Kiev traded accusations over mutual infrastructure attacks.

Earlier, Russian and Ukrainian authorities reported overnight attacks on local infrastructure, just hours after a Tuesday phone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump, during which the Russian leader agreed to a limited ceasefire that would temporarily halt attacks "on all energy and infrastructure."

Zelenskyy initially expressed support for the initiative.

However, during a joint press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday with his Finnish counterpart, Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy stated: "There were 150 drones overnight, including attacks on energy facilities. Transport infrastructure was hit, two hospitals were struck, and ordinary urban areas suffered damage."

"So, Putin's words are very different from reality," he added.

Zelenskyy also reaffirmed that Kiev will not accept Russian rule over Ukrainian territories, calling it a "red line." He also stated that he would discuss the "next steps" in peace efforts during a Wednesday phone call with Trump.

Separately, the Kremlin accused Ukraine of countering US-Russia efforts to resolve the conflict, alleging that Kiev attempted to strike Russian energy infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, we have not yet seen any reciprocity from the Kiev regime. There were attempts to strike our energy infrastructure," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"These attacks counter our joint (Russian-American) efforts," he added.