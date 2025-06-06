Starting before daybreak, the more than 1.6 million Muslims taking part in the pilgrimage threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina valley, on the outskirts of the holy city of Mecca.

Droves of pilgrims had already set out from their camps and accommodations in the sprawling tent city in Mina before dawn, taking advantage of the shade and cool temperature.

The ritual commemorates Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son.

"Our experience in Mina was easy and simple. We entered and within five minutes we had completed the stoning of the devil at the 'Jamarat'," said 34-year-old Wael Ahmed Abdel Kader, from Egypt, after carrying out the ritual at dawn.

Howakita, a pilgrim from Guinea, said the prospect of celebrating Eid in Mecca filled her with joy.

"When I threw the stones I felt at ease. I was truly proud," she said.

A day earlier, pilgrims converged on Mount Arafat, praying and reciting Koranic verses at the 70-metre (230-foot) rocky rise near Mecca, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have given his last sermon.

Many climbed the mount despite the searing heat, though numbers had thinned by midday following official warnings for pilgrims to stay inside between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

This year's hajj saw authorities implementing a range of heat mitigation efforts alongside a wide-ranging crackdown on illicit pilgrims -- resulting in noticeably thinner crowds and a heavy security presence at holy sites in Mecca and surrounding areas.