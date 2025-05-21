POLITICS
2 min read
Donald Trump's son hints at future US presidential bid
Donald Trump Jr has left the door open for a future White House bid, sparking political speculation.
Donald Trump's son hints at future US presidential bid
Donald Trump Jr reversed earlier denials about entering a presidential race. / Reuters
May 21, 2025

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Don Jr, said on Wednesday he could run for president "maybe one day", after previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during a forum in Doha if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

"It's an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded.

"You never know," he added.

Donald Trump Jr, 47, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's political agenda.

Head of Trump Organization

Recommended

In March, left-leaning website Mediate reported that Don Jr was "seriously considering a run for president in 2028", which he denied at the time. But on Wednesday, Don Jr did not rule out a White House run.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know, that calling is there," he told the Bloomberg forum.

"I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America first party, now the MAGA party, however, you want to look at it," he added.

The Trump Organization has been run by the president's two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric, since his 2016 election win.

While the president no longer holds an executive title, he has retained his stake in the family business via a trust.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan