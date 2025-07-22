The White House has removed The Wall Street Journal from the press pool covering US President Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to Scotland, citing its "fake and defamatory" reporting about Trump’s connection to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The move on Monday follows a Journal report last week that claimed Trump wrote a lewd birthday letter to Epstein on his 50th birthday.

The White House has denied the report and said Trump is suing the newspaper over its contents.

"As the appeals court confirmed, The Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

"Thirteen diverse outlets will participate in the press pool to cover the president’s trip to Scotland. Due to The Wall Street Journal’s fake and defamatory conduct, they will not be one of the thirteen outlets on board," she said.

Leavitt added that "every news organisation in the entire world wishes to cover President Trump," and that the White House has taken steps to include "as many voices as possible."

Politico first reported the Journal’s removal.

Retaliation