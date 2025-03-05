Europe's automotive sector is in "mortal danger", warned EU industry chief Stephane Sejourne before launching a much-vaunted plan on Wednesday to rescue the bloc's troubled carmakers.

"This is why the European Commission is proposing... an integrated plan that protects the sector," Sejourne told AFP.

"This is a pivotal moment for this industry."

Zero emission policy

Separately, the European Commission said on Wednesday it would stick to its 2035 target that all new cars and vans sold in the European Union would no longer emit carbon dioxide and would also abide by its intermediate target for 2030.