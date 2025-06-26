Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said a new law suspending cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog has come into force after being approved by parliament and endorsed by the Guardian Council.

"The bill that was approved by parliament and has been approved by the Guardian Council today... is binding on us and there is no doubt about its implementation," Araghchi told state television.

"From now on, our relationship and cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy Agency] IAEA Agency will take a new form."

The law is seen as a direct response to Israel and the United States' attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities over the past weeks.

Araghchi said the damage inflicted during the conflict was "significant" and that experts from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran are still assessing the scale of destruction.

He also said the issue of reparations is now a top priority for the government.

Dismissing reports of talks with US

Meanwhile, US officials and sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the Trump administration has been engaged in secret diplomatic efforts to restart nuclear talks with Tehran.

The administration is reportedly exploring options that include easing sanctions, allowing access to restricted funds, and potentially backing a $20–30 billion civilian nuclear programme that excludes uranium enrichment.

Despite US President Donald Trump saying he expects talks to begin "next week," Araghchi dismissed such claims.

Araghchi shut down what he said was "speculation" that Tehran would come to the table and said it "should not be taken seriously".

"I would like to state clearly that no agreement, arrangement or conversation has been made to start new negotiations," he said on state television. "No plan has been set yet to start negotiations."