TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Irish band Fontaines DC voices solidarity with Palestine at Istanbul debut
Palestinian flag displayed on stage as fans chant 'Free Palestine' during Fontaines DC's first Türkiye performance.
Irish band Fontaines DC voices solidarity with Palestine at Istanbul debut
The band expressed gratitude to fans and shared excitement about performing in Istanbul for the first time. / Anadolu Agency
June 30, 2025

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC showed solidarity with Palestine at its concert in Istanbul, as a Palestinian flag was displayed on stage throughout the performance.

Audience members also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine," reinforcing the band's message on Sunday.

The concert took place at the Kucukciftlik Park and marked the band’s first performance in Türkiye, according to event organiser Epifoni and URU.

Opening with their song Here’s the Thing, the group performed several of their well-known tracks, including Boys in the Better Land, It’s Amazing to Be Young, In the Modern World, and Starburster.

The band expressed gratitude to fans and shared excitement about performing in Istanbul for the first time.

Recommended

Ireland is considered one of the most pro-Palestine countries in Europe. Last May, it joined Spain and Norway to recognise Palestinian statehood and has criticised Israel for its war on Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - Ireland is officially set to ban trade with Israeli firms in occupied Palestinian territories

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh
Fidan, Tajani hold talks in Rome to boost Türkiye–Italy ties