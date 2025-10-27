Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation in Montenegro following a series of "unfortunate developments" over the weekend that also affected Turkish nationals, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

"In Montenegro last weekend, some unfortunate developments occurred that have also affected our citizens," the ministry said, adding that Ankara immediately engaged with authorities in Podgorica as the incidents unfolded.

"Contact was established with the Montenegrin authorities right after the events started, and necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of our citizens," the statement said.

The statement emphasised that Ankara is continuing to closely monitor the situation and maintain uninterrupted coordination with local authorities.

“Developments are being closely followed in all dimensions, and contact and coordination with the Montenegrin authorities are ongoing without interruption,” it noted.

High-level diplomatic contacts

According to ministry sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held telephone conversations with Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic.