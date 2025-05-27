WORLD
1 min read
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Police initiated an investigation for the shooting in Philadelphia that left two dead and wounded at least nine people including minors.
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Juveniles were among those injured in the gunfire. / AP
May 27, 2025

A shooting incident in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park killed two people and injured at least nine on Monday night, television station Action News, which is affiliated with ABC News, reported.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated that the deceased include one adult male and one adult female.

Three teenagers aged 15 to 17 were also injured.

At least two victims were juveniles, the station cited police as saying and added that the victims' ages were not yet known.

Recommended

No weapons have been recovered and no one is under custody, the commissioner added.

The names of the victims have not been released.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee