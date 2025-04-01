Russia has announced that its second meeting with the US on the normalisation of bilateral ties is set to take place in Istanbul.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov did not give an exact date for the meeting but pointed to President Vladimir Putin, who asked him and Defense Minister Andrey Belousov for a briefing on the progress in talks with the US on the Ukraine issue on Tuesday.

Lavrov stressed that Russia and the US are currently focused on three topics: finding a solution to the conflict in Ukraine – now dealing with a moratorium on strikes targeting energy infrastructure plus restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the removal of "irritants" in bilateral ties.

According to Lavrov, these "irritants" significantly impede the functioning of the Russian Embassy in Washington and the US Embassy in Moscow.

Normalisation of ties