Washington, DC — Over 200 groups have announced they will march outside the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in the US capital on April 5 to protest against the Trump administration's relentless crackdown on pro-Palestine voices.

"Trump and his billionaire administration think that they can repress our movement by targeting and persecuting our leaders in a historic crackdown on free speech. But we are not afraid. April 5 will be a show of force where we will take a stand against the persecution of Mahmoud Khalil and so many other student leaders," the People's Forum, one of the organisers, said in a statement.

The march aims to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, Badar Khan Suri, and Rumeysa Ozturk, along with other students who have criticised Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

"This march will send a powerful message that the people of this country reject Trump's crackdown on the right to protest, just like we reject our tax dollars being used to massacre people in Gaza," said Layan Fuleihan of the People's Forum.

The Palestinian Youth Movement said it's "imperative" to protest to show that pro-Palestine voices won't be "frightened into submission."

"Every day, we are confronted with more atrocities committed by Netanyahu and Trump. Dozens of people are being killed each day by Israeli air strikes across Gaza, including aid workers, journalists, and children. For the people of Gaza, for the right to protest, it is imperative that we take to the streets on April 5 to show that we will not be frightened into submission," said Taher Dahleh of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Organisers said over 200 groups from across the US have endorsed the march, including trade unions, women's organisations, anti-war groups, Muslim groups, artists and cultural workers.

Crackdown on pro-Palestine voices

The march comes amid a heavy crackdown by President Donald Trump and his government on pro-Palestine voices protesting Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.