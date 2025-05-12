INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
Pakistan minister says fighting with India had minimal fiscal impact
Recent hostilities had minimal fiscal impact with no need for fresh economic assessments, says Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, projecting strength and confidence in South Asian country's financial resilience.
Islamabad will meet every defence need without hesitation or compromise, says Muhammad Aurangzeb. / Reuters
May 12, 2025

The recent military escalation with arch-rival India won't have a large fiscal impact on Pakistan and can be managed within the current fiscal space, with no need for a new economic assessment, Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said in an interview with Reuters news agency.

On Monday, Aurangzeb described the fighting as a "short duration escalation" with minimal fiscal impact, stating it can be "accommodated within the fiscal space which is available to the government of Pakistan".

When questioned about potential increased military spending in the upcoming budget, Aurangzeb deferred comment, saying it was premature to discuss specific plans.

However, he said: "Whatever we need to do in terms of ensuring that our defence requirements are met will be met."

Trade talks with the United States – which had played a key role mediating a ceasefire between the two countries – would likely have progress in "short order" and that Pakistan could import more high-quality cotton, more soy beans and was also exploring other asset classes, including hydrocarbons, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in the interview on Monday.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day the US is ready to help India and Pakistan after a ceasefire agreement, claiming trade was a big reason they "stopped fighting".

Pakistan faces a 29 percent tariff on exports to the US due to an approximate $3 billion trade surplus, but this is currently under a 90-day pause announced in April.

Pressure from Washington

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved a $1 billion loan disbursement to Pakistan as part of a larger $7 billion bailout agreement.

Aurangzeb said Islamabad would receive the tranche disbursement on Tuesday.

The IMF executive board also approved a fresh $1.4 billion loan to Pakistan under its climate resilience facility.

The federal budget for the next fiscal year, starting July, will be finalised within the next three to four weeks, with scheduled budget talks with the IMF to take place from May 14-23, he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan began mounting after the April 22 attack in Indian adminestered Kashmir on tourists that killed 26 people, sparking the worst clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours in more than two decades.

On Saturday, a ceasefire in the Himalayan region was announced by the US, following four days of fighting and pressure from Washington.

SOURCE:Reuters
