A US judge ordered that Trump administration officials be questioned under oath as part of a two-week process of "expedited discovery" to determine whether the government is doing enough to try to bring back a Maryland man wrongly deported to El Salvador.

"What the record shows is that nothing has been done. Nothing. I asked for reports from individuals with direct knowledge, and I've gotten very little information of any value," District Judge Paula Xinis was quoted as saying at a hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and those representing Kilmar Abrego Garcia have one week to conduct the depositions.

Trump has alleged that Abrego Garcia is "an MS-13 Gang Member and Foreign Terrorist from El Salvador," while Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that he was "engaged in human trafficking."

Abrego Garcia, 29, was deported to his native country on March 15 along with hundreds of other alleged Salvadoran and Venezuelan gang members, even though a previous court order from a separate case barred him from being removed from the US.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) admitted that it made an error in deporting Abrego Garcia but claimed it did not have the authority to bring him back because he was now in the custody of another country.

After a series of legal wranglings in federal court, the nation's highest court stepped in last week and ordered the Trump administration to give details on Abrego Garcia's status to have him returned to the US.

Xinis said she gave "a very simple directive" for updates on steps the government had taken.