WORLD
3 min read
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
Court maintained that Roberts-Smith had murdered four Afghan men.
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
Ben Roberts-Smith, a former member of Australia's elite Special Air Services regiment, sued three newspapers after 2018 reports alleged he was involved in the murder of at least six unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan. (Reuters Archive) / Reuters
May 16, 2025

Australian war veteran Ben Roberts-Smith lost an appeal on Friday against a landmark decision that found he committed war crimes in Afghanistan, according to local media reports.

Former SAS commando Roberts-Smith has been fighting to salvage his tattered reputation since 2018, when newspapers unearthed allegations, he took part in the murder of unarmed Afghan prisoners.

On Friday, the federal court justices upheld the original verdict and ordered Roberts-Smith to pay the legal costs of the media outlets he sued for defamation, which were estimated to be upwards of AUD$25 million (USD$16 million), ABC News reported.

Justice Nye Perram withheld the reasons for the decision, saying there were national security implications the government must consider before they are released.

RelatedAustralian ex-soldier arrested over alleged Afghanistan war crime


A published summary said there was sufficient evidence to support findings Roberts-Smith had “murdered four Afghan men”. Roberts-Smith said he would now fight to clear his name in Australia’s High Court – his last avenue of legal appeal.

“I continue to maintain my innocence and deny these egregious spiteful allegations,” he told local media in a statement. “We will immediately seek to challenge this judgement in the High Court of Australia.”

Roberts-Smith argued in his appeal that the judge “erred” in the way he assessed some of the evidence.

Decorated soldier

Recommended

Born in Perth, Ben Roberts-Smith was described as 'Australia's most famous and distinguished living soldier'. He was awarded the Victoria Cross, Australia's highest military honour, for 'conspicuous gallantry' during his time in Afghanistan.

RelatedWar crimes in Afghanistan: Australian soldiers face discharge over killings


The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times shredded this reputation with a series of reports in 2018. The papers reported Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed Afghan civilian off a cliff and ordered subordinates to shoot him. He was also said to have taken part in the machine-gunning of a man with a prosthetic leg, which was later brought back to an army bar and used as a drinking vessel.

The 2023 court ruling ultimately implicated Roberts-Smith in the murder of four unarmed Afghan prisoners. Civil court matters such as defamation have a lower standard of proof than criminal trials. Roberts-Smith has not faced criminal charges.

So-called ‘war on terror’

Australia deployed 39,000 troops to Afghanistan over two decades as part of US and NATO-led operations against the Taliban and other armed groups.

A 2020 military investigation found special forces personnel “unlawfully killed” 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners, revealing allegations of summary executions, body count competitions and torture by Australian forces.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal