WORLD
2 min read
Japan on alert after vet dies from suspected cat-borne tick virus
Vet dies after contracting severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), marking what could be country’s first suspected animal-to-human transmission of deadly tick-borne virus.
Japan on alert after vet dies from suspected cat-borne tick virus
Japan has recorded over 600 SFTS cases since it was first confirmed in the country in 2013. / Reuters
June 17, 2025

Japan is grappling with fresh fears over a deadly tick-borne virus after a veterinarian died from what is believed to be the country’s first suspected case of animal-to-human transmission of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS).

The victim, a veterinarian in his 50s working in Mie Prefecture, developed a fever in May after treating a sick cat at an animal clinic, South Morning China Post reported.

He was hospitalised the same day but died just days later. An autopsy found no signs of a tick bite, and none of his colleagues or the cat’s owner have reported any symptoms.

SFTS is an infectious disease caused by a bunyavirus transmitted mainly through bites from infected ticks. It can cause high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and multi-organ failure, with fatality rates reported between 10 to 30 percent.

Recommended

Japan has recorded over 600 SFTS cases since it was first confirmed in the country in 2013, mostly in western regions like Mie, Wakayama, and Shimane prefectures.

Japan’s Veterinary Medical Association has issued an alert, urging veterinarians to wear protective gear such as masks, gloves, and eye shields when handling animals or carcasses. Local authorities are investigating the source of the infection to determine if the virus passed directly from the cat to the vet.

While cases of SFTS linked to pets are rare, the incident has sparked renewed warnings about the risks posed by infected domestic animals — especially as tick season peaks between spring and autumn.

Officials are advising the public to use tick repellents, wear long sleeves and trousers in grassy areas, and take extra precautions when handling sick or stray animals.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking