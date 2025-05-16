Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the EU to update the Customs Union and revise Schengen visa practices to boost economic and social mobility.

Speaking at the 6th European Political Community (EPC) Summit in the Albanian capital Tirana on Friday, Erdogan emphasised that "the visa practices such as Schengen, which limit the mobility of our citizens and, consequently, the circulation of goods, services, and capital, must be re-evaluated."

He said Türkiye believes that "updating our Customs Union with the EU will contribute to the security of supply chains." Erdogan emphasised that the Customs Union should be modernised to better reflect current trade realities and mutual interests.

He added that the ongoing restrictions not only hinder citizens' movement but also negatively affect commercial ties and broader economic integration with Europe.

"As a European continent, we must start transformation at home based on principles of indivisible security, fairer distribution of prosperity," he noted.

"As we discuss the future of Europe’s security at this critical time, we find the EU's efforts to develop its defence industry beneficial," he also stressed.

He underscored that European security cannot be solely dependent on external actors, and that the continent must accept collective responsibility for its peace and stability. -

Netanyahu’s aggressive policies in Gaza slammed

Erdogan also urged European countries to show the necessary willingness and interest in helping establish a ceasefire in Gaza. He warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aggressive and uncompromising policies endanger the lives of people of all faiths in Gaza and throughout the region.

"Over 2 million people in Gaza have been condemned to hunger, and the international community's silence in the face of this tragedy is incompatible with human dignity," he said.

He emphasised the importance of immediate and sustained humanitarian aid deliveries, as well as the need to rebuild Gaza to make it livable again.

"Our main objective must be to implement a two-state solution as the only viable and sustainable path to peace," Erdogan added.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing some 53,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Istanbul peace talks

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Erdogan emphasised that encouraging both Russia and Ukraine without imposing conditions, given the sensitivity of the process, is key to achieving a just and lasting peace.

He said recent talks with world leaders such as Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have provided an important opportunity to end hostilities.

Responding to a question from reporters about Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, Erdogan said: “Together with my brother (Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama), we will call for peace to the whole world from Albania.”