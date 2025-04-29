Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ended his first official visit to the US on Tuesday, amid chants of “Free Palestine” by pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside the Capitol building.

A video circulated on social media showed several supporters of Palestinians chanting "Free Palestine" directly at Ben-Gvir during his visit to the US Congress.

In an X post, the extremist minister said he concluded his "diplomatic visit to the United States at the Capitol building, holding important meetings with senior Congress members who expressed their full support for Israel."

Last week, Ben-Gvir arrived in the US for his first visit since joining the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in late 2022, and since President Donald Trump took office in January.

During his trip, Ben-Gvir faced pro-Palestinian chants at multiple locations, as shown in videos circulating on social media platforms.

The Israeli minister also encountered criticism from supporters of Israeli hostages’ families upon arriving at a Florida airport, according to widely-shared social media videos.

While Ben-Gvir mentioned meeting US Congress members in his posts, he, however, didn't say that he met any official from the US administration.

He also claimed on Wednesday that US Republicans back his call for bombing food and aid stores in war-ravaged Gaza.

A day later on Thursday, the US State Department dismissed Ben-Gvir's claim, saying his remarks are a “complete contradiction” to US policy.