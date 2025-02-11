Hate speech in India targeting the country's religious minorities saw a "staggering" surge in 2024, a US-based think tank has said.



The number of hate speech incidents targeting religious minorities surged from 668 in 2023 to 1,165 in 2024, marking a staggering 74.4 percent increase.

The alarming rise was "deeply intertwined with the ideological ambitions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the broader Hindu nationalist movement", the India Hate Lab (IHL) said in a report.