WORLD
3 min read
Rioting, racial violence flare up in Northern Ireland
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Ballymena in response to a case involving two teenage boys who appeared in court, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
Rioting, racial violence flare up in Northern Ireland
A number of cars were set on fire and one lay upside down in flames as police sirens blared throughout the town past midnight. / AFP
June 11, 2025

Violence has flared for a second night in a Northern Irish town after "racially motivated" attacks sparked by the arrest of two teenagers accused of the attempted rape of a young girl.

Hundreds of protestors, many of them masked, took to the streets of Ballymena on Tuesday, throwing petrol bombs and masonry as police responded with water cannon.

There was a heavy police presence in one area of the town, some 48 kilometres northwest of Belfast, as the protesters set fire to a car and barricades. Police also fired plastic baton rounds to disperse the crowds.

The unrest first erupted on Monday night after a vigil in a neighbourhood where an alleged serious sexual assault had happened on Saturday.

"This violence was clearly racially motivated and targeted at our minority ethnic community and police," Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said on Tuesday.

Tensions in the town, which has a large migrant population, remained high throughout the day on Tuesday, as residents described the scenes as "terrifying" and said those involved were targeting "foreigners".

RelatedTRT Global - Council of Europe warns of rising racism, urges action

"Hate attacks"

Two teenage boys, charged by police with the attempted rape of a teenage girl, had appeared in court Monday, where they asked for a Romanian interpreter, local media reports said.

The trouble began when masked people "broke away from the vigil and began to build barricades, stockpiling missiles and attacking properties", police said.

Houses and businesses were attacked, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, adding it was investigating "hate attacks".

Security forces also came under "sustained attack" with petrol bombs, fireworks and bricks thrown by rioters, injuring 15 officers, including some who required hospital treatment, according to the force.

One 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage and resisting police.

Recommended

Four houses were damaged by fire, and windows and doors of homes and businesses were smashed.

Cornelia Albu, 52, a Romanian migrant and mother of two who lives opposite a house targeted in the attacks, said her family had been "very scared".

"Last night it was crazy because too many people came here and tried to set the house on fire," Albu, who works in a factory, said.

She said she would now have to move but was worried she would not find another place to live because she was Romanian.

“Scared as hell”

A 22-year-old woman who lives next door to a burnt-out house in the same Clonavon neighbourhood said the night had been "terrifying".

"People were going after foreigners, whoever they were, or how innocent they were," the woman, who did not want to share her name for security reasons, said.

"But there were local people indoors down the street, scared as hell."

Northern Ireland saw racism-fuelled disorder in August after similar riots in English towns and cities triggered by the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, northwest England.

According to Mark, 24, who did not share his last name, the alleged rape on the weekend was "just a spark".

Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting