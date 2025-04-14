TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns deadly attack on Sudan refugee camp
Ankara urges end to Al Fasher siege after strikes on Zamzam camp kill civilians and aid workers.
"We condemn the attacks carried out on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the killing of humanitarian aid workers and many civilians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. / TRT World and Agencies
April 14, 2025

Türkiye has condemned the recent attacks on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher in Sudan, which killed many civilians and humanitarian aid workers.

"We condemn the attacks carried out on the Zamzam refugee camp near Al Fasher, Sudan, which resulted in the killing of humanitarian aid workers and many civilians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an official statement on Monday.

Emphasising Ankara’s stance against the targeting of non-combatants, the statement added: "Targeting civilians cannot be justified under any circumstances."

Humanitarian crisis escalates

The ministry also renewed Türkiye’s appeal for a resolution to the worsening humanitarian situation in Al Fasher, where ongoing clashes and blockades have severely restricted access to food, water, and medical aid.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate end to the siege of Al Fasher and the suffering of the Sudanese people," the statement read. Reaffirming its diplomatic position, Türkiye underscored its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty.

"We reaffirm our strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sudan."

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks on Friday, which come amid an escalating conflict between Sudan’s military and paramilitary forces.

The violence has displaced millions and triggered international concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Darfur and beyond.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
