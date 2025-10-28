The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN and China have signed an upgrade to their free trade agreement, which is expected to include sections on digital, green economy and other new industries.

The 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations is China's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totalling $771 billion last year, according to ASEAN statistics.

China is seeking to intensify its engagement with ASEAN, a region with a collective gross domestic product of $3.8 trillion, to counter hefty import tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration on countries around the world.

Beijing has been seeking to position itself as a more open economy, despite criticism from other major powers of its expanding export restrictions on rare earths and other critical minerals.

The so-called 3.0 version of the free trade agreement with ASEAN was signed into effect at a summit of the bloc's leaders in Malaysia, which Trump attended on Sunday at the start of his trip through Asia.

Related TRT World - ASEAN caught in the crossfire as big brothers US and China battle for trade supremacy

A potential buffer