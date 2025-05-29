WAR ON GAZA
Controversial US-Israeli aid group to open new distribution point in central Gaza
The move comes days after the controversial US-Israeli group GHF failed to distribute aid to starving Palestinians in Rafah.
On Wednesday, the GHF suspended its aid distribution in Rafah, claiming "civil disorder" after thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centres. / AA
May 29, 2025

US-Israeli aid group will open a new distribution point in central Gaza, days after failing to distribute aid to starving Palestinians in southern Gaza, Israeli media has said.

“The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) will open a third distribution point in central Gaza, south of the Netzarim Corridor,” Israel’s Army Radio said on Thursday.

The Israeli-established corridor separates northern Gaza from the south.

The Israel-backed group previously opened two distribution points in the southern city of Rafah.

“The new point is primarily intended for Palestinians living in the central part of Gaza, who currently number around 500,000 according to Israeli military estimates," the radio said.

“This point will provide food and humanitarian aid to 300,000 Palestinians from Gaza on a weekly basis," the radio claimed.

The radio earlier reported that Israel’s plan for humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza aims to turn the territory’s north into a “completely depopulated area.”

On Wednesday, the GHF suspended its aid distribution in Rafah, claiming "civil disorder" after thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centres.

Force-displacement

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that reports about aid distribution by the GHF risk distracting from the urgent humanitarian priorities in Gaza, such as sustained access, safe conditions, and expedited approval of emergency supplies.

Critics also warn that requiring Palestinians to travel long distances to southern Gaza distribution points could force-displacement and endanger civilians.

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights and international reports.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
