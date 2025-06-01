WAR ON GAZA
Hamas 'ready' for new round of indirect Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
The resistance group welcomes Qatari-Egyptian mediation efforts, says it’s ready to negotiate disputed points to end humanitarian crisis and achieve permanent ceasefire.
Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. / AP
June 1, 2025

Hamas said Sunday evening that it is ready to immediately enter a new round of indirect negotiations with Israel to resolve outstanding points of contention, with the aim of ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reaching a permanent ceasefire.

The announcement followed the group’s Saturday delivery of its response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Both the envoy and the Israeli government later rejected the response outright.

“We welcome the continued Qatari and Egyptian efforts to reach an end to the war waged by the Zionist occupation against our people in Gaza,” Hamas said in a statement.

The group affirmed its willingness “to immediately begin indirect negotiations to reach an agreement on disputed points, in a way that ensures relief for our people, ends the humanitarian catastrophe, and leads to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of (Israeli) occupation forces.”

Earlier Sunday, Egypt and Qatar said they hoped for a swift agreement on a 60-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas that would pave the way toward a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement.

