US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a government shutdown "could happen" if the House of Representatives cannot muster enough votes to pass a temporary funding bill, but he remains optimistic the measure will get approved.

"It could happen. It shouldn't have happened, and it probably won't. I think the CR is going to get passed. We'll see," Trump said when asked by reporters whether there is going to be a government shutdown this week when funding runs out on March 14.

He was referring to the bill, a continuing resolution, or CR, that would fund the government at current levels for the remainder of fiscal year 2025, which ends September 30.

Republicans, who control the House, unveiled a six-month stopgap spending bill on Saturday, and a vote on the measure is expected on Tuesday.

Trump on Saturday signalled his support for the continuing resolution, and urged his fellow Republicans to vote in favour of it.