Türkiye and Hungary reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening media cooperation during the “Media Bridges” workshop in Istanbul, with officials calling for deeper dialogue and a united response to global challenges.

The event, titled From Common Roots to New Horizons: Türkiye – Hungary Media Bridges, was organised on Saturday by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the Türkiye Research Foundation (TAV) and the Foundation for a Civic Hungary (PMA).

Opening the session “Media Bridges: Strengthening the Turkish-Hungarian Dialogue,” TAV Vice President Enes Bayrakli said the workshop brings together key media and communication figures from both countries to build on their long-standing friendship.

“Türkiye and Hungary are two friendly countries that complement each other in many areas,” Bayrakli said, stressing the importance of passing this relationship to future generations.

Highlighting a shared challenge, he warned of the growing threat of disinformation and called it a “global threat.”

‘Fighting for traditional values’