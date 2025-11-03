United States President Donald Trump said Washington will "be involved" in helping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the legal charges he is facing as he spoke during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday.

"He's under trial for some things, and I don't think they treat him very well. I think we'll be involved in that to help him out a little bit, because I think it's very unfair," Trump said.

He reiterated that the ceasefire reached between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas under a 20-point peace plan proposed by him was "not fragile" and "very solid", despite being violated by Israel multiple times.

Trump noted that if he wanted to disarm Hamas, he would "get them to disarm very quickly", adding: "They'll be eliminated. They know that."

"Yeah, he's fine. He's a wartime prime minister. I worked very well with him. I had to push him a little bit one way or the other. I think I did a great job in pushing," he said when asked whether he would push Netanyahu to recognise a Palestinian state.

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to corruption charges in cases designated 1000, 2000 and 4000, all of which he denies.

Case 1000 involves accusations that Netanyahu and his wife received expensive gifts such as cigars and champagne from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.