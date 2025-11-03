US
US will be 'involved' in helping Israel's Netanyahu with his legal charges: Trump
"He's under trial for some things, and I don't think they treat him very well," says US president.
(FILE) US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stand at the Knesset on the day Trump addressed it, on October 13, 2025. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

United States President Donald Trump said Washington will "be involved" in helping Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the legal charges he is facing as he spoke during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday.

"He's under trial for some things, and I don't think they treat him very well. I think we'll be involved in that to help him out a little bit, because I think it's very unfair," Trump said.

He reiterated that the ceasefire reached between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas under a 20-point peace plan proposed by him was "not fragile" and "very solid", despite being violated by Israel multiple times.

Trump noted that if he wanted to disarm Hamas, he would "get them to disarm very quickly", adding: "They'll be eliminated. They know that."

"Yeah, he's fine. He's a wartime prime minister. I worked very well with him. I had to push him a little bit one way or the other. I think I did a great job in pushing," he said when asked whether he would push Netanyahu to recognise a Palestinian state.

In January, Netanyahu began interrogation sessions related to corruption charges in cases designated 1000, 2000 and 4000, all of which he denies.

Case 1000 involves accusations that Netanyahu and his wife received expensive gifts such as cigars and champagne from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

Case 2000 concerns alleged negotiations with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, to gain favourable media coverage.

Case 4000, considered the most serious, involves allegations of providing regulatory and other benefits to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the news site Walla and the Bezeq telecommunications company, in exchange for favourable media coverage.

Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, labelling the trial a "witch hunt".

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former defence minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 68,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
