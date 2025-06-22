The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) on Sunday condemned the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites as “illegal”.

The ICAN, in a statement, urged the US to halt its "illegal" military actions against Iran and return to diplomacy.

"By joining Israel's attack on Iran, the US is also breaking international law,” the statement said, quoting ICAN's Executive Director Melissa Parke.

“Military action against Iran is not the way to resolve concerns over Tehran's nuclear program," Parke said.

"Given that US intelligence agencies assess Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, this is a senseless and reckless act that could undermine international efforts to prevent the further proliferation of nuclear weapons," she noted.

Parke lamented that the US should have remained committed to ongoing diplomatic efforts before Israel used unlawful force.

“This does not make the region or the world safer. It makes it more dangerous," she stressed.

"Striking nuclear installations is explicitly banned under international law and risks causing radioactive contamination harmful to human health and the environment,” she warned.