The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) terminated the visas of four international students at Columbia University in New York City, according to a report Sunday from the Columbia Daily Spectator student newspaper.

Columbia University Provost Angela Olinto announced the news through a campus-wide email in which she said the university learned of the revocations "over the past two days" but did not know when the students' visas were revoked.

Olinto said that campus officials were not notified of the visa terminations by the Trump administration and that they only found out about the action through "proactive daily checks" of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

SEVIS is an online system run by DHS which tracks and monitors the records and information of international students in the United States.

Olinto said the International Students and Scholars Office is "monitoring the situation closely" by notifying students of changes in their SEVIS status and connecting them with external legal assistance.

Related TRT Global - Judge denies Trump administration's bid to move Rumeysa Ozturk's case to Louisiana

Related TRT Global - US Students protest outside Dept of Education against Trump’s agenda

DHS revokes visas over ‘minor traffic violations’

Citing multiple reports, Olinto accused DHS of harshly penalising international students for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests or minor criminal infractions, stating that international students were being stripped of their entry visas and directly told by DHS to leave the country immediately.