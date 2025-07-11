Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he hopes important steps taken on the path to a terrorism-free Türkiye “will bring about positive results,” as a group of PKK terrorists laid down its arms.

In a statement on X on Friday, Erdogan wished for success from God on the path to secure “our nation's security, our people's peace and the establishment of lasting peace in our region.”

The group of PKK terrorists laid down their weapons and destroyed them in northern Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province.

Terror group dissolved