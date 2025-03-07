WORLD
3 min read
Massive Russian strike hits Ukraine as US cuts Kiev's access to satellite images
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities with scores of missiles and drones, says Kiev, as Washington halted Ukrainian access to unclassified satellite images that had been used to help it fight back against Moscow.
Massive Russian strike hits Ukraine as US cuts Kiev's access to satellite images
A Ukrainian serviceman passes by a residential building damaged by Russian military strikes in the frontline town of Pokrovsk. / Reuters
March 7, 2025

​​​​Russia has launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine overnight, targeting critical energy and civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while renewing his call for a truce to stop further destruction.

Zelenskyy said late on Friday nearly 70 missiles, both cruise and ballistic, along with almost 200 attack drones, were used in strikes on multiple regions, including Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil.

Residential buildings were also damaged, with casualties reported in Kharkiv after a missile struck near an apartment block.

He said that despite the heavy bombardment, Ukraine’s air defences, including F-16 fighter jets and French-supplied Mirage aircraft, intercepted several Russian cruise missiles.

Calling for an end to hostilities, Zelenskyy stressed that the path to real peace must begin with halting Russian attacks on civilian areas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha echoed Zelenskyy’s appeal, emphasising the scale of the attack, by saying "261 missiles and drones. Russians will only stop when we stop them. Pressure on Russia must be increased to end the war sooner."

The overnight barrage came days after the US suspended military aid and intelligence to Ukraine to pressure it into accepting a peace deal being pushed by the Trump administration. Without US intelligence, Ukraine’s ability to strike inside Russia and defend itself from bombardment is significantly diminished.

The US government said on Friday it halted Ukrainian access to unclassified satellite images that had been used to help it fight back against Russia.

The US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency told The Associated Press the decision reflected "the Administration’s directive on support to Ukraine," without elaborating. The satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies confirmed the US government decision to "temporarily suspend" Ukrainian access.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - NATO on the brink — What happens if the US steps back?

Russia claims to have taken for settlements

Meanwhile, Moscow claimed its forces captured four villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region over the past week.

In a statement, the ministry said Andriivka, Burlatske, Pryvilne, and Skudne had come under Russian control following operations by the Tsentr (Center) and Vostok (East) military groups.

The ministry also reported conducting seven coordinated strikes using precision weapons and drones, targeting military airfield infrastructure, ammunition depots, production workshops, storage facilities, and command centers for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Strikes were also carried out on boat bases, temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces, "nationalist units," and foreign mercenaries, it said.

An additional strike was launched overnight using high-precision long-range air, sea, and land-based weapons, as well as drones, targeting gas and energy infrastructure facilities that support Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.

"The objective of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets were hit," the statement read.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan