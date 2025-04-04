WAR ON GAZA
Over 142,000 Palestinians displaced after Gaza ceasefire collapse: UN
"Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” UNRWA says.
Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce. / Photo: AP
April 4, 2025

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned of another humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza following the collapse of the ceasefire last month.

In a statement marking Palestinian Children's Day, the UNRWA said, “the collapse of the ceasefire caused yet another wave of displacement, impacting over 142,000 people just between 18 and 23 March.”

“Since the war in Gaza started, around 1.9 million people - including thousands of children have gone through repeated forced displacement amid bombardment, fear, and loss,” the statement said on Saturday.

"Jana is one of them," it added, referencing a child they had previously met in August 2024 and again at the end of March 2025. “She, and all children, need a #CeasefireNow.”

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on March 18, shattering a two-month truce.

More than 50,600 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

