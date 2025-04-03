Russia said that threats of military strikes against its ally Iran were unacceptable and warned that attacking the Islamic Republic could lead to potentially catastrophic results if nuclear installations were bombed.

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program, and the United States has moved additional warplanes into the region.

Asked about Iran's nuclear programme and the dangers in the current situation, Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was committed to finding solutions to Iran's nuclear programme which respected Tehran's rights to peaceful nuclear energy.

"The use of military force by Iran's opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable," Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters.

"Threats from outside to bomb Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable."

Western powers accuse Iran of having a clandestine agenda to develop nuclear weapons capability by enriching uranium to a high level of fissile purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian atomic energy program.