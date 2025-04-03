INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
US threats of military strikes against Iran 'illegal and unacceptable': Russia
"Threats from outside to bomb Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable," Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova says.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sign an agreement of comprehensive strategic partnership, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2025. [Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS]
April 3, 2025

Russia said that threats of military strikes against its ally Iran were unacceptable and warned that attacking the Islamic Republic could lead to potentially catastrophic results if nuclear installations were bombed.

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Sunday with bombing and secondary tariffs if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program, and the United States has moved additional warplanes into the region.

Asked about Iran's nuclear programme and the dangers in the current situation, Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow was committed to finding solutions to Iran's nuclear programme which respected Tehran's rights to peaceful nuclear energy.

"The use of military force by Iran's opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable," Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters.

"Threats from outside to bomb Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable."

Western powers accuse Iran of having a clandestine agenda to develop nuclear weapons capability by enriching uranium to a high level of fissile purity, above what they say is justifiable for a civilian atomic energy program.

Tehran says its nuclear program is wholly for civilian energy purposes.

Russia and Iran signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" in January, though there is no mutual defence clause.

Under the agreement, if one party is attacked, the other will not help the aggressor.

Russia condemns US threats, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Life magazine. Ryabkov said an attack on Iran could unfurl a broader open conflict in the Middle East.

"The consequences of this, especially if there are strikes on the nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region," Ryabkov said.

SOURCE:REUTERS
