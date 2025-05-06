WORLD
Syrian asylum applications in the EU hit decade-low after Assad's fall
Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who once fled abroad have now returned home, the UN says
Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans. / Photo: Reuters
May 6, 2025

Asylum applications filed by Syrians in the European Union dropped to their lowest in over a decade in February, following the ouster of Bashar al Assad, the EU's asylum agency said Wednesday.

Data from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) showed Syrians lodged 5,000 requests in the 27-nation bloc plus Switzerland and Norway in February, down 34 percent on the previous month.

"The latest asylum figures show how important stability in other regions is for Europe," said Magnus Brunner, the EU's migration commissioner.

Longtime Syrian ruler Assad was toppled by the country's opposition forces in December after more than a decade of civil war.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who had sought shelter abroad have since returned home, according to the United Nations.

Overall in February, the EU's 27 states, Switzerland and Norway received about 69,000 asylum applications, following a decreasing trend that started in October 2024, the EUAA said.

Syrians, who long accounted for the most applicants, were the third largest group, behind Venezuelans and Afghans.

France was the main recipient nation, followed by Spain, and Germany—which had been the top destination for years.

SOURCE:AFP
