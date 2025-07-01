Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that those acting "insolently" towards the Prophet Muhammad and other prophets will be held accountable before the law.

"We will follow up on this," Erdogan said on Tuesday, after satirical magazine Leman, in its June 26 edition, featured a caricature that alluded to the recent Israel-Iran conflict and portrayed the Prophet Muhammad and the Prophet Moses shaking hands over a city reduced to rubble.

"It is a clear, vile provocation, done under the guise of humour," the Turkish president added, stressing that the country's security and judiciary officials "immediately took action regarding this hate crime," with the magazine in question having been confiscated, and necessary processes have been initiated.

The disrespect shown by some "immoral" individuals, "devoid of this nation's values and devoid of decency and manners," towards the Prophet Muhammad is "absolutely inadmissible," he stated.

In his speech at a meeting with Türkiye's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial heads, Erdogan called on especially young people not to let their anger cloud their reason.

He added that as long as they are in power, they "will not tolerate anyone insulting our sacred values."

Four people in police custody

Four individuals were taken into police custody on Tuesday in Istanbul in connection with the publication of a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad.