US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s missile attack on a US military base in Qatar in response to American airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear sites as "very weak," saying Washington had received early warning and was now urging all sides to de-escalate.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, adding that he would "enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

Qatar, which hosts the largest US military installation in the Middle East, said its air defences intercepted missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base.

Iranian state media cited the Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying six missiles had hit the base.

US officials confirmed the base had been struck by short- and medium-range ballistic missiles but said it had been evacuated beforehand.

In a statement, Iran's National Security Council said the attack was a "directly proportional" response to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the underground enrichment site at Fordow.

Related Iran launches six missiles toward US military bases in Qatar - TRT Global

The tit-for-tat attacks follow more than a week of Israeli strikes across Iran, which escalated on Sunday when US forces attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Lifting restrictions as strikes end