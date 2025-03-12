INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Ukraine accepts US proposal for 30-day Moscow-Kiev ceasefire: Saudi media
Talks in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, US lasted for 9 hours
Ukraine agrees to accept immediate, 30-day ceasefire -US-Ukraine statement / Reuters
March 12, 2025

Following talks with the US in Saudi Arabia, Kiev has accepted a proposal by Washington for a 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, according to Saudi official media.

The Saudi official Al-Ekhbariya channel said on X late Tuesday: "The US-Ukrainian talks in Jeddah succeeded under Saudi diplomatic efforts."

"After 9 hours of US-Ukrainian negotiations, Ukraine agreed to the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire lasting 30 days, extendable, along with a prisoner exchange between the parties (Russia and Ukraine)," the Saudi broadcaster also said.

While the parties are yet to comment on talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said Kiev considered Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia as “positive.”

Early on Tuesday, US and Ukrainian delegations began talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss prospects for a possible Moscow-Kiev peace deal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha attended the talks, in the presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Ukraine has always been seeking peace since the beginning of the war, indicating that Russia is the only reason that the war is still ongoing.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine. Moscow demands Kiev abandon aspirations to join Western military alliances as a condition for peace, a stance Ukraine views as “interference” in its sovereignty.

SOURCE:AA
