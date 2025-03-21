Bangladesh on Friday urged nations to take a stand against racial discrimination and called for “concrete action” to repatriate Rohingya refugees.

“The global community must engage actively to ensure the early repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland in Myanmar. We cannot allow racial discrimination to perpetuate cycles of displacement and statelessness,” said a statement from Muhammad Yunus, de facto PM of Bangladesh's transitional government.

On the high-level conference on Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar to be held later this year, Yunus expressed hope that it would serve as an opportunity to mobilise "concrete actions”.

In his message on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Yunus said that the plight of Rohingya "remains a glaring example of how racial discrimination fuels prolonged humanitarian crisis”.