Talks between Russia and the United States were challenging but useful and the United Nations and other countries will be involved in additional discussions, a member of the Russian delegation has told the TASS news agency.

"Everything was discussed - there was an intense, challenging dialogue, but it was very useful for us and for the Americans," Russian Senator Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying. "Many problems were discussed."

Karasin, a former diplomat, said that talks would continue and that the United Nations and other - unidentified countries - would be involved in them.

"We will continue to do this, involving the international community, first of all, the United Nations and individual countries," he said.

"In general, the impression was of a constructive dialogue, which is needed and necessary. The Americans are also interested in this," Karasin said.

He spoke a day after the US and Russian teams held 12 hours of talks in a luxury hotel in Saudi Arabia on a limited Black Sea ceasefire proposal that Washington hopes will open the way for broader peace negotiations.

Following this talk, Ukrainian and US delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

‘Pan-Eurasian’ platform

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the other hand, has called for the creation of a "pan-Eurasian" platform, enabling all countries across the continent to convene and address shared challenges and opportunities for collaboration.