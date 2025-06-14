Iranian missiles struck multiple locations in central and northern Israel early Sunday, killing at least eight people and injuring 208 others, according to Israeli media reports, in one of the deadliest exchanges since hostilities escalated.

Channel 12 said around 50 rockets were fired at central Israel in the latest wave of attacks, with missiles landing in the Bat Yam and Rehovot areas south of Tel Aviv. Four people were killed in these areas, and 195 others were injured—five of them critically. The broadcaster also reported that approximately 35 people were missing after a missile hit a residential building in Bat Yam.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said the Weizmann Institute of Science, a prominent research university in Rehovot, was severely damaged in the strikes.

The Maariv newspaper said at least six sites were directly hit in central Israel.