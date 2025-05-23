US
2 min read
US threatens 50% tariff on EU goods, markets tumble
US President Trump claims tariff talks with EU "are going nowhere".
US threatens 50% tariff on EU goods, markets tumble
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump took to social media to say that tariff talks with the EU were going nowhere. “The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said. / Reuters
May 23, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that the tariff discussions with the EU “are going nowhere” and recommended a 50 percent tariff rate against the EU, starting on June 1.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said on social media on Friday.

US and European stocks tumbled after Trump’s statement. Dow slumped 460 points, or 1.1 percent, in early trading, while European equity gauges also fell sharply, with Germany's DAX losing 1.6 percent, Britain's FTSE 100 dropping 0.8 percent and the regionwide Stoxx 600 share index 1.9 percent lower.

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the US of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable,” he noted.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump escalates global trade war with new 'Liberation Day' tariffs
Recommended


Trump added that there will not be a tariff if the products are made in the US. He has sparked uncertainty in global trade after announcing his “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2 for over 180 countries.

RelatedTRT Global - US retreat on China tariffs unmasks Trump’s flawed economic strategy


The EU was subjected to a 20 percent tariff rate on April 2. He later suspended those tariffs for every country except China, while China’s tariffs were also suspended after talks in Geneva earlier this month.

The US president has been seeking trade deals with other countries and reached a trade deal with the UK earlier this month.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Karen Attiah says WaPo fired her for sharing Charlie Kirk's remarks on Black women
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing