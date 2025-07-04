US President Donald Trump has stirred up another controversy.

This time, by using the word "shylock" to decry amoral money lenders.

On Thursday night in his speech in Iowa, Trump used the term "shylock" while talking about his signature legislation that was passed by Congress earlier in the day.

"No death tax, no estate tax, no going to the banks and borrowing some from, in some cases, a fine banker and in some cases shylocks and bad people," he said.

"They took away a lot of, a lot of family. They destroyed a lot of families, but we did the opposite."

When a reporter later asked about the word's "anti-Semitic" association and his intent, Trump said; "No, I've never heard it that way. To me, a shylock is somebody that's a money lender at high rates. I've never heard it that way. You view it differently than me. I've never heard that."

Shylock refers to the villainous Jewish moneylender in Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice" who demands a pound of flesh from a debtor, merchant Antonio, if he failed to repay a loan.

Trump told reporters early on Friday after returning from an event in Iowa that he had "never heard it that way" and "never heard that" the term was considered an offensive stereotype about Jews.

Pro-Israeli Zionist group, the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement that the term "evokes a centuries-old anti-Semitic trope about Jews and greed that is extremely offensive and dangerous. President Trump's use of the term is very troubling and irresponsible."

The Anti-Defamation League said Trump's use of the word "underscores how lies and conspiracies about Jews remain deeply entrenched in our country. Words from our leaders matter and we expect more from the President of the United States."

Conflating Israel criticism as anti-Semitism

The Trump administration has prioritised cracking down on anti-Semitism, although critics caution against conflating criticism of Israel's genocide in Gaza with anti-Semitism.

On US campuses, where students and scholars have led large pro-Palestine and anti-genocide protests last year, criticising Israel's policies has become impossible without being labelled as anti-Semitic.