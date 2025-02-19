US President Donald Trump has signed a new slew of executive orders, including one aimed at preventing taxpayer dollars from supporting illegal immigration and one designed to get rid of regulations the administration considers "overreach."

The immigration order on Wednesday bars the use of federal money for migrants in the country illegally, directing all agencies to identify any federally funded programs that do so.

The executive action also ensures that federal funds cannot be used by state or local "sanctuary" jurisdictions, according to the White House.

Sanctuary cities prevent local law enforcement from assisting federal civil immigration officers.

"With this Executive Order, President Trump is ensuring taxpayer resources are used to protect the interests of American citizens, not illegal aliens," the White House said.

Regulations targeted