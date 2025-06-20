Gaza is facing a man-made drought as its water systems collapse amid ongoing Israeli assault on the besieged Palestinian enclave, the United Nations' children agency has said.

"Children will begin to die of thirst ... Just 40 percent of drinking water production facilities remain functional," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

"We are way below emergency standards in terms of drinking water for people in Gaza," he added.

UNICEF also reported a 50 percent increase in children aged six months to 5 years admitted for treatment of malnutrition from April to May in Gaza, and half a million people going hungry.

It said the US-backed aid distribution system run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was "making a desperate situation worse."

Brutal attacks on people seeking aid

On Friday, at least 25 people awaiting aid trucks or seeking aid were killed by Israeli fire south of Netzarim in central Gaza, according to local health authorities.